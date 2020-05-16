San Antonio man arrested after caught on camera stealing from storage facililty

SAN ANTONIO – Security camera footage helped authorities trace and capture a man seen breaking locks and stealing from storage units at a local storage facility.

This all happened on April 15 at the Life Storage Facility in the 3300 block of SW Military Drive.

According to an arrest affidavit, the manager told police she noticed several locks from storage units were either missing or damaged.

Police reviewed security footage from the facility, showing a suspect breaking locks on the units. The suspect was later identified as 36-year-old Mathew Lopez, authorities said.

Lopez was seen carrying duffle bags with items inside.

He was later apprehended and admitted to being the man in the video and to the burglaries.

Lopez was charged with burglary of a building.