San Antonio police officer who was belligerent following DWI arrest fired, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who was arrested for driving while intoxicated was fired, suspension records showed.

Officer Jose Hinojosa was arrested on Oct. 5, 2019, in the 9400 block of South Presa.

BCSO: Off-duty SAPD officer arrested for DWI; was belligerent, refused to get into patrol unit

A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy noted that Hinojosa veered into the wrong lanes of traffic.

Hinojosa became belligerent when deputies took him into custody, according to the suspension record.

He used several swear words when addressing deputies and told one deputy, “Go hunt n—a, go get the f—k out of there.”

“Officer Hinojosa failed to govern himself by the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior, and committed an act that brought reproach and discredit on himself and the San Antonio Police Department when the made the above listed comments,” administrators wrote in his termination document.