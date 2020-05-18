Human remains discovered in downtown San Antonio park during city archeological investigation

SAN ANTONIO – Human remains have been discovered at Milam Park as part of an archaeological and cultural investigation, according to a press release from the city of San Antonio.

City officials are expected to provide more details about the discovery during a news conference at the park around 2 p.m. Monday. You can watch the livestream in this article.

“The investigation, which is being conducted under an antiquities permit, is part of a larger 2017-2022 Bond Program Project to improve streets and corridors around Milam Park,” the release states.

The bond program is expected to bring more than 200 miles of new sidewalks to the city and improve 25% of San Antonio’s parks, among other things.

Archaeologists and project managers will be at the conference discussing the recent findings along with what to expect next from the project.