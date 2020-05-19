Man assaulted relative and threatened her children while ‘looking for pills’ at Converse home, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is accused of threatening a relative and her children before assaulting her at her home, according to an affidavit.

Joshua Koerner, 21, was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident at a house in Converse on Sunday, booking records show.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies said Koerner was at the woman’s house “looking for some pills” when he made a threat toward her and her children.

After the woman slapped Koerner, he punched her in the face and pulled out a gun from a gun case, an arrest affidavit states. The woman then asked Koerner to leave.

When he went outside to leave, the woman kicked him in the buttocks, the affidavit states. Koerner continued to assault her before leaving, deputies said.

Koerner was booked on a $25,000 bond, booking records show.