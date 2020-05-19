Natural Bridge Caverns reopens for tours after COVID-19 pandemic closure

SAN ANTONIO – Natural Bridge Caverns in San Antonio is open for cavern tours with other attractions, like the “world’s largest outdoor sky trail," set to open at a later date, according to caverns spokesperson.

Cavern tours resumed on May 8 after being shuttered on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Underground lakes part of major new discoveries at Natural Bridge Caverns

“There is no higher priority than the safety of our guests and staff. Since the onset of COVID-19, Natural Bridge Caverns has followed the guidance of federal, state, and local authorities and continues to monitor this ever-evolving situation,” said president and CEO of Natural Bridge Caverns Brad Wuest. “We are excited to resume daily operations and welcome our guests back, and we are taking every precaution needed to ensure guests and staff remain safe during their visit.”

New precautions at the caverns include:

Cavern tour capacities will be limited to allow guests effective physical distancing between each family group.

A dedicated cleaning and sanitation crew has been established to clean and disinfect all high touch surfaces throughout the park.

New handwashing stations have been added around the park, and importantly, at the entrance and exit of the caverns, so guests can wash their hands immediately before and after their tour.

Complimentary hand sanitizer will be made available throughout the park and inside the cavern as well.

Guests will be encouraged to wear face coverings while they visit and to use handwashing stations and hand sanitizer.

All team members will be provided job-specific appropriate personal protective equipment (facemasks, gloves, safety glasses), will have their temperatures checked before reporting to work, and will always be required to wear proper PPE as their position requires.

New merchandise and food handling guidelines have been developed.

For every ticket purchased in May the Wuest Family Foundation will donate $1 to the San Antonio/New Braunfels Food Bank, according to a press release.

“The Food Bank is now feeding more than 120,000 people a week, which is almost double the number they were feeding before March. Every $1 provides 7 meals for a person in need," said Travis Wuest, co-owner of Natural Bridge Caverns and advisory board chair of the New Braunfels Food Bank.

