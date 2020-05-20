Social distance with ghosts at haunted Seguin hotel

SEGUIN, Texas – If being around too many people right now is frightening, how about trying to social distance with ghosts.

The reportedly haunted Magnolia Hotel has restored a guest room and it’s available for booking.

The hotel was built in the mid-1800s and the current owners have opened a room as a bed and breakfast.

Recent updates to old haunted Magnolia Hotel

The entire month of May has been booked and June is filling up fast, according to owner Erin Ghedi.

“We are open and because of our self-checking and limited guests (4) allowed at a time, it has become very popular during social distancing,” Ghedi said.

An overnight stay will also be provided with ghost hunting equipment so guests can explore the unrestored side of the hotel.

KSAT 12 has explored the hotel in the past as part of our “A Haunting in South Texas” series.

Check out the video below of what we heard and saw from our visit:

If you want to stay overnight at the Magnolia Hotel you can book your stay on Air BnB. A stay is $149 a night.