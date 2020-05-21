Former Texas Lieutenant Governor David Dewhurst not filing charges after girlfriend allegedly fractured his ribs

HOUSTON – Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst is “not interested in filing any charges” after his girlfriend allegedly kicked him in the chest and fracturing his ribs during an argument.

Leslie Ann Caron, 40, allegedly attacked Dewhurst, 74, twice at their residence in the River Oaks subdivision of Houston last week, police sources told KPRC-TV in Houston.

Caron is alleged to have kicked, bitten and scratched the former state lawmaker in addition to hitting him with a pot, according to KHOU.

Original Report: Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst suffers fractured ribs after girlfriend kicks him in the chest, report says

“I’m not interested in filing any charges against Leslie. She’s a remarkable woman with many fine attributes. I wish her all the best in life," Dewhurst said in a statement Wednesday.

Jail records show Caron is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Harris County Jail on charges of injury to the elderly.

According to court documents, Caron has been ordered not to have contact whatsoever with Dewhurst or to come within 300 feet of their residence. She is not allowed to carry weapons or use alcohol or drugs.

The lieutenant governor is the second-highest executive office in the Texas government. Dewhurst held the office from 2003-2015 before losing the office to current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.