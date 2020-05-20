Former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst suffers fractured ribs after girlfriend kicks him in the chest, report says

HOUSTON – The girlfriend of former Texas Lt. Gov. David Dewhurst has been arrested after she was accused of kicking Dewhurst in the chest and fracturing his ribs during an argument, according to KPRC-TV in Houston.

Leslie Ann Caron, 40, allegedly attacked Dewhurst twice at their residence in the River Oaks subdivision of Houston last week, police sources told KPRC.

The source said on May 13, Caron and 74-year-old Dewhurst started arguing at the home when she allegedly kicked the former state lawmaker and then left the residence, the report said.

A few days later, Caron returned to the home and again allegedly kicked Dewhurst in addition to biting and scratching him, KPRC reported.

Caron also allegedly hit Dewhurst with a pot and a doctor confirmed via X-ray that Dewhurst has two broken ribs, according to KHOU.

Jail records show Caron is being held on a $10,000 bond at the Harris County Jail on charges of injury to the elderly.

According to court documents, Caron has been ordered not to have contact whatsoever with Dewhurst or to come within 300 feet of their residence. She is not allowed to carry weapons or use alcohol or drugs.

Dewhurst has not responded to KPRC-TV about the alleged incidents.

The lieutenant governor is the second-highest executive office in the Texas government. Dewhurst held the office from 2003-2015 before losing the office to current Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.