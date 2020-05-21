IKEA Live Oak opens for curbside pickup; in-store shopping still closed

SAN ANTONIO – IKEA fans still can’t wind through the aisles of the giant stores, but they will be able to order for pickup.

IKEA Live Oak told KSAT.com that it has rolled out its “click & collect” service for curbside pickups.

Customers can make their purchases online and pick them up between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

San Antonio City Council votes to extend ‘Stay Home Work Safe’ order through June 4

While Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed retailers to open under capacity limits, IKEA Live Oak says it is not fully opening its doors just yet.

“We are using guidance from the CDC and state authorities to ensure that opening in this capacity is safe for co-workers and customers within the context of the local COVID-19 situation,” IKEA Live Oak said in a statement. “At this time, we are not able to share when the store will re-open to customers but we are basing all our decisions on what is best for our co-workers and customers with guidance from state and local authorities and information provided by the CDC.”

Gov. Abbott announces another reopening phase for the state of Texas

Abbott has allowed retailers that sell non-essential items to open at a 25% capacity.

