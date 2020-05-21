San Antonio Zoo announces reopening date

Published: May 21, 2020, 8:11 am Updated: May 21, 2020, 8:40 am

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is about to reopen after it closed its doors on March 20 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials with the zoo announced Thursday morning that annual pass holders will be able to visit the zoo starting May 29-31 for a pass holder-only weekend.

“We are delighted to start welcoming back visitors to the zoo, connecting our guests with nature, and inspiring them through animal connections,” said San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow.

The zoo temporarily invited guests to enjoy the animals as part of a drive-thru zoo experience. Thursday is the last day for the drive-through experience.

Starting June 1, standard admission tickets will be available to everyone but zoo officials said somethings have changed.

Changes to the San Antonio Zoo experience include:

Timed tickets for zoo admission - Annual Pass holders and Monthly Members must make a reservation online for a dedicated time slot to enter the zoo. Starting June 1st, all Standard Admission tickets will need to be purchased online to reserve their date and entry time at www.sazoo.org.

Rides - The carousel inside the zoo, Zoo Eagle Train, and Kiddie Park will remain closed until further direction from State and Local officials.

“Our zoo crew has been working diligently on reopening plans almost since the day we closed. We will be implementing safety guidelines set forth by our Governor and City officials that will provide our guests with a safe visit back to the zoo,” Morrow said.

The Starbucks at Brackenridge Park will continue to operate.

Annual pass holders who purchased a pass between March 2019 and March 2020 will receive an extra three months on their membership as a thank you from the zoo, according to a press release.

View the video above to see further measures the zoo is taking to ensure the safety of guests.