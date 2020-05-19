San Antonio Zoo introduces ’exclusive’ virtual meetings with animals

Published: May 19, 2020, 7:46 am Updated: May 19, 2020, 8:03 am

SAN ANTONIO – Animal lovers can now get up close and personal to the creatures at the San Antonio Zoo — virtually, that is.

On Tuesday, the zoo introduced three new “exclusive virtual encounters" that could be streamed in the living room or the corporate board room.

For a smaller audience, virtual tours are available daily for groups of up to six people. These tours “allow smaller, private audiences to interact with our knowledgeable team while getting a look behind-the-scenes with our animals,” according to a news release.

A Zoom link will be sent with a date and time after purchase. These tours start at $30 for select animals.

The “Wild Video Messages” option is for anyone looking to send a personalized birthday, anniversary, or celebration message.

The zoo will make the message but a three-day notice is required, the zoo says. These messages start at $75.

For those wanting to get a little wild at work, the “Wild MeetingZ” will provide an animal cameo appearance for meetings.

A 10-minute appearance is $100, and a 15-minute appearance with a Q&A session is $150.

“An appearance from one of the zoo’s animals can help with team morale, break the ice, or spark creativity on your next Zoom, Teams, or Google Hangout,” the zoo states.

Zoos, aquariums and natural caverns in Texas will be allowed to reopen on May 22 under Gov. Greg Abbott’s Phase 2 of reopening Texas. The San Antonio Zoo has not announced its reopening date or plans as of Tuesday morning.