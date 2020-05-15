San Antonio Zoo extends drive-thru experience for second time

SAN ANTONIO – Due to popular demand, the San Antonio Zoo has decided to extend its dates for the drive-thru zoo experience.

The unique zoo visit will be offered from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 18 through Thursday, May 21.

Admission is $60 for non-annual pass holders/members per vehicle and $32 for annual pass holders/members per vehicle.

This is the second time the zoo has extended the drive-thru experience.

“We still want our guests to feel safe from the comfort and security of their own vehicles as we wait to hear from on state and local governments on if we can reopen the zoo to normal traffic,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO San Antonio Zoo. “Drive Thru Zoo has allowed families the opportunity to see the zoo in a new while creating new memories during this unprecedented time. Their support of this new experience has allowed us to continue caring for the animals and bring some of our furloughed team members back.”

San Antonio Drive-Thru Zoo (San Antonio Zoo)

Guests can visit www.sazoo.org/drive-thru-zoo to purchase tickets. Annual passes and monthly memberships can be purchased at www.sazoo.org/passes.

Drive-Thru Zoo offers curbside ticketing for annual pass holders and members so that they can purchase safely from their vehicles. While driving a sloth’s pace and hearing about the zoo’s history and animals, guests will get the opportunity to buy and enjoy some of their favorite zoo snacks, beverages, and zoo gifts along the route that will be brought to their vehicle.

The vehicle size will be limited to 204” long x 81” wide x 74” high (approximate size of a Chevy Tahoe)

The zoo has a long road to recovery and is asking people to donate to its emergency fund. Donations can be made at www.sazoo.org/emergency-fund.