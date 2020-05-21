San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle opens pickleball courts, sets grand opening date
Pickleball courts are open at the new entertainment venue, restaurant still limited
SAN ANTONIO – There’s always something to do in San Antonio and now there’s a new entertainment venue - Chicken N Pickle.
The grand opening isn’t coming until June 8, according to a press release but Chicken N Pickle, located at 5215 UTSA Boulevard, recently opened its pickleball courts for limited hours.
The six indoor and five outdoor pickleball courts are currently open weekday evenings from 5-10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. within the city occupancy limitation, according to the website.
Pickleball is a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis (or ping pong). It’s played with paddles and is considered to be a good sport for “all ages and skill levels," according to the USAPA.
A previous news release describes pickleball as “most popularly played as doubles on a court half the size of a tennis court with an oversized ping pong paddle and a ball similar to a wiffle ball.”
Craving chicken and beer? Chicken N Pickle “will slowly unveil its restaurant in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines,” according to a press release.
Details of when the full-service restaurant and rooftop bar will open completely were not made clear.
The original grand opening was scheduled for mid-April but the COVID-19 pandemic but a kibosh on the plans.
Chicken N Pickle opened its flagship location in North Kansas City and plans to open more locations soon.
“We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond,” said general manager Ashley Ellis.
The new entertainment venue will bring more than 150 jobs to the area and anyone seeking employment can apply online here.
“We are excited that Chicken N Pickle has chosen San Antonio as the site of its third location,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in early March. “In addition to being a great concept, we appreciate their commitment to local philanthropy and welcome them to our community."
