San Antonio’s Chicken N Pickle opens pickleball courts, sets grand opening date

SAN ANTONIO – There’s always something to do in San Antonio and now there’s a new entertainment venue - Chicken N Pickle.

The grand opening isn’t coming until June 8, according to a press release but Chicken N Pickle, located at 5215 UTSA Boulevard, recently opened its pickleball courts for limited hours.

The six indoor and five outdoor pickleball courts are currently open weekday evenings from 5-10 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. within the city occupancy limitation, according to the website.

Pickleball is a hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis (or ping pong). It’s played with paddles and is considered to be a good sport for “all ages and skill levels," according to the USAPA.

A previous news release describes pickleball as “most popularly played as doubles on a court half the size of a tennis court with an oversized ping pong paddle and a ball similar to a wiffle ball.”

Craving chicken and beer? Chicken N Pickle “will slowly unveil its restaurant in accordance with Covid-19 guidelines,” according to a press release.

Details of when the full-service restaurant and rooftop bar will open completely were not made clear.

The original grand opening was scheduled for mid-April but the COVID-19 pandemic but a kibosh on the plans.

‘World’s largest outdoor sky trail’ now open at Natural Bridge Caverns

Chicken N Pickle opened its flagship location in North Kansas City and plans to open more locations soon.

“We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond,” said general manager Ashley Ellis.

Chicken N Pickle chef-driven restaurant options (Chicken N Pickle)

The new entertainment venue will bring more than 150 jobs to the area and anyone seeking employment can apply online here.

“We are excited that Chicken N Pickle has chosen San Antonio as the site of its third location,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said in early March. “In addition to being a great concept, we appreciate their commitment to local philanthropy and welcome them to our community."

Enjoy 49 wine tastings for just $45 at Texas Hill Country wineries