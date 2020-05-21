Several Uvalde police officers possibly exposed to coronavirus

UVALDE, Texas – Several Uvalde police officers who may have possibly been exposed to the coronavirus are under quarantine.

According to the Uvalde Police Department Facebook page, the department is taking precautionary measures by having the officers quarantined.

Test results are pending.

According the Facebook post, the department is following and practicing CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of the public and staff.

Currently, the city of Uvalde has no confirmed positive cases.

