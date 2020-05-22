Water main break sends massive fountain shooting into the sky in Helotes

HELOTES, Texas – A water main break in Helotes sent water shooting up toward the sky Friday afternoon.

It happened after 5 p.m. northwest of San Antonio, near Government Canyon State Park and Highway 16, at Bandera Road Ranch Parkway between Loch Wind and Mountain Climb.

Video from Sky 12 shows two RVs and several trucks parked nearby.

A witness said the water shot up more than 100 feet.

The cause is not immediately clear.

KSAT is waiting for a call back from a San Antonio Water System spokesperson to get more information. Check back for updates.