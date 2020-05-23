Victim of hit-and-run crash with 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 identified

Published: May 23, 2020, 11:30 am Updated: May 23, 2020, 11:35 am

SAN ANTONIO – The victim of a fatal crash with an 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 near the Dominion has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Donna Falkenberg, 46, was killed after the big rig rear-ended her Ford Fiesta that was traveling eastbound around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Falkenberg was pronounced dead at the scene, according to San Antonio Police Department. Officers said she was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Justin Antwan Jackson, 29, fled the scene, but authorities later found the truck parked near the Shops at Rivercenter.

Pictured is Justin Antwan Jackson. (KSAT)

Jackson was later located and arrested in the downtown area at Bowie Street and E. Crockett Street, authorities said. He is charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid.

The crash caused eastbound lanes to close ahead of the morning rush hour on Friday.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Woman killed following hit-and-run crash with 18-wheeler on Interstate 10, San Antonio police say