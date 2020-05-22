Woman killed following hit-and-run crash with 18-wheeler on Interstate 10, San Antonio police say

Published: May 22, 2020, 6:36 am Updated: May 22, 2020, 7:29 am

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead following a crash with an 18-wheeler that fled the scene on Interstate 10 near the Dominion.

San Antonio police say the big rig rear-ended a Ford Fiesta that was traveling on the eastbound lanes around 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene, according to SAPD. Officers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the International model 18-wheeler fled and has yet to be found.

WATCH LIVE: Transguide Traffic Cameras

Police say the 18-wheeler will have front-end damage. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call SAPD at 210-207-7385.

The crash caused eastbound lanes to close ahead of the morning rush hour. One lane has reopened at this time.

The roadway is closed near the Ralph Fair Road exit, and access roads are open.

KSAT 12 News has a crew at the scene. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Crash along Interstate 10 near Dominion Drive on Friday, May 22, 2020. (KSAT)

Morning headlines

Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after vehicle chase in Castle Hills

Pakistani passenger plane crashes near Karachi, 107 on board

Coronavirus in Texas: Bars, bowling alleys and other businesses can begin reopening Friday