Driver detained on suspicion of DWI after vehicle chase in Castle Hills

SAN ANTONIO – A local driver was detained on suspicion of DWI following a vehicle chase in Castle Hills early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident began just before 4 a.m. near Jackson Keller Road and West Avenue on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, an SAPD officer spotted the vehicle driving the wrong way and when they attempted to pull the vehicle over, it sped off.

Police said assisting Castle Hills police gave chase with the vehicle, following the driver to Broadway Street before finally turning around and heading back towards North Star Mall.

Authorities said the two departments were eventually able to pull the vehicle over without injuries.

The man was detained on suspicion of DWI and failure to stop for officers.

His name and age were not released.