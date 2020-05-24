88ºF

Videos show large crowds ignoring social distancing guidelines at Lake of the Ozarks

Report: Celebration ‘looked just like any other Memorial Day’

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Lake of the Ozarks sign.
Lake of the Ozarks sign. (� 2019 Tony Webster/Google Images)

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Missouri – Videos surfacing on social media showed several large crowds celebrating Memorial Day weekend in Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri.

However, concerns are rising after many seemed to not be wearing a face mask or practicing social distancing.

According to a report from TMZ, there were social distancing signs in the area; however, the celebration “looked just like any other Memorial Day.”

Missouri’s governor has partially reopened some businesses and restaurants in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to TMZ. However, social distancing and other health guidelines are still in place.

As of Saturday, the state of Missouri had 11,752 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 676 deaths and 742 hospitalizations, according to the state’s website.

The primary concerns surrounding the lack of social distancing is that the virus can still be transmitted to others unknowingly, as some can carry the virus and be asymptomatic.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

