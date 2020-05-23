94ºF

Going to the beach this weekend? Scope out the crowds early with these live videos

Remember, if you’re visiting, be mindful of social distancing guidelines

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Photographer Neesy Tompkins captured images of the beach in Port Aransas, Texas on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
TEXAS – Are you looking to visit a Texas beach this weekend, but are a little hesitant due to the expected crowds?

Some beaches in the state have online camera feeds, so visitors can check out the crowds ahead of time. Remember, if you’re visiting, be mindful of social distancing guidelines.

Here are the beaches you can check out on camera:

South Padre Island

  • Click here for the Queen Isabella Causeway webcam
  • Click here for the North Beach webcam
  • Click here for the South Beach webcam

Galveston

  • Click here for the Surf Video webcam
  • Click here for the Seawall webcam
  • Click here for the Galveston Fishing Pier webcam

Corpus Christi

  • Click here for the Whitecap Beach Access webcam
  • Click here for the North Padre Sea Wall webcam

Port Aransas

  • Click here for the SeaGull Condos webcam
  • Click here for the Bay Tree Condos webcam
  • Click here for The Mayan Princess webcam

We’ll update this article as more live webcams become available.

Port Aransas prepares to welcome beachgoers back for Memorial Day weekend

