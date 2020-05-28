2 men arrested, 1 on the loose following shooting at San Marcos apartment complex

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Two men were arrested and a third is being sought by police following an attempted robbery and shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday in San Marcos.

According to a news release, police around 5:15 p.m. responded to reports of shots fired at the Sadler House Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found two victims who told officers that they were attacked by three men armed with guns who tried to rob them, police said.

During the attempted robbery, one of the victims shot at the men, striking one of them in the leg, police said. While fleeing from the gunfire, the injured suspect fell down off the building stairwell and broke his leg.

Two of the suspects fled in a 2016 Lexus car while the third took off in a Jeep SUV.

Attempted armed robbery at the Sadler House Apartments in San Marcos. Courtesy: Cameron Mitchell (KSAT)

Witnesses at the scene provided the license plate number of the Lexus to San Marcos police officers. Police officials alerted law enforcement in surrounding areas, including Houston, where the Lexus was registered, to be on the lookout for the suspects and the vehicles, the news release said.

About three hours after the shooting was reported, San Marcos police got word from Texas Department of Public Safety officials in Houston that two men matching the descriptions of the suspects were admitted to a hospital in Katy with gunshot wounds and a broken leg, police said. The Lexus, which was registered to one of the suspects, was also found.

The suspects were identified as Mauricio Jose Berrios, 24, and Airton Mosquera, 20. They were charged with aggravated robbery.

Mosquera was released from the hospital and transported to the Hays County Jail.

Berrios required more extensive treatment for his injuries and was transferred to Ben Taub Hospital.

Police are looking for a third assailant, who has not been identified due to ongoing efforts to apprehend him.