George Floyd, man killed by police in Minneapolis, attended college in South Texas

KINGSVILLE, Texas – Texas A&M University - Kingsville is mourning the loss of one of its own after former student, George Floyd, was killed in a recent incident involving police in Minneapolis.

The Texas A&I Alumni Association confirmed in a Facebook post Thursday that Floyd was a former student of Texas A&M University - Kingsville and issued the following statement on his death:

“It’s our understanding that George Floyd was a former student at Texas A&I University. Several former Texas A&I Javelinas football players who are members of the Texas A&I Alumni Association have expressed their sorrow and emotions on social media today. Rest in peace, George. Condolences to all his friends and family during this very difficult time.”

According to a report by the Corpus Christi Caller Times, Floyd attended the university in 1995-96 and part of 1997. University officials said Floyd was not on any athletic roster while he was enrolled, the Caller Times reports.

Floyd was arrested at a Minneapolis grocery store Monday after police were notified by an employee that he was allegedly trying to pass a counterfeit $20, according to a previous KSAT report.

A cellphone video surfaced on social media, showing Floyd’s arrest. Floyd was seen on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back as he was being arrested by Officer Derek Chauvin.

The video also revealed Chauvin pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck at the time of his arrest. Floyd told officers he couldn’t breathe, repeatedly. However, minutes later, Floyd appeared to go unconscious. The video ended with paramedics taking Floyd in an ambulance.

He was later pronounced deceased at a hospital.

Chauvin and three other officers, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, have since been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department, according to a CNN report.

