Severe weather causes roof to partially collapse at iconic Dixie Chicken bar in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The roof at the iconic Dixie Chicken bar partially collapsed Wednesday night after severe weather moved through College Station.

The Dixie Chicken is the most popular watering hole in the Northgate bar district and a longtime hangout for Texas A&M students.

Firefighters responded to the collapse just before 9 p.m. The Dixie Chicken was open and a few customers were inside, but no one was injured, the bar posted on social media.

Thank you all for reaching out.



More info tomorrow morning.

Videos surfaced on social media showing the partial roof collapse over the pool tables, but no one was in the area.

GO TO HELL 2020

Fire crews had to stabilize the roof. It partially collapsed near the bar’s popular rattlesnake enclosure, but the snake was not harmed and did not escape.

“We appreciate the outpouring of love and support. Tomorrow (Thursday) morning we will release a full statement. First, no one was injured,” the Dixie Chicken posted on social media. “Second, Sneaky Snake was never loose, she has been relocated for the moment and is doing well. This is a time that we will truly need everyone and we will have more information in the morning. But with the Aggie support we will remain strong.”

GOOD NEWS! The snake inside the Dixie Chicken was not harmed, never escaped and has been safely retrieved following the roof collapse.

The Dixie Chicken opened in 1974 and refers to itself as the “Oldest Bar on Northgate” serving cold beer and good food to generations of Aggies.

Texas A&M’s official Twitter account posted Wednesday night, “Thinking of our neighbors at The Dixie Chicken tonight. We know this won’t be the last time we hear “Goodnight Irene.”

The bar has not announced if it would open Thursday.