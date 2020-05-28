‘Looks like snow:’ Twitter users share videos of hail storm in San Antonio and Kerrville
Severe storms pelted San Antonio and Kerrville with hail
SAN ANTONIO – Hail the size of golf balls pelted parts of Kerrville and San Antonio Wednesday night as severe storms moved through the area.
In some areas the hail was so heavy it looked like snow, some Twitter users noted.
See tweets from the storms below:
That’s a lot of hail in Kerrville! pic.twitter.com/52yIszCm9k— Connie Swann (@Chilindrina) May 28, 2020
Got it too. On Blanco just north of airport pic.twitter.com/SI0HigxSwo— Katherine Kuehler Walters, Ph.D. (@KatinSATX) May 28, 2020
Peterson regional here in kerrville, TX @ksatnews @ksatweather #txweather @weatherchannel pic.twitter.com/QgfVX29nPC— Jesus Murrillo (@1SusWorld) May 28, 2020
@NWSSanAntonio kerrville hail no big but looks like snow all over Kerr pic.twitter.com/OgnbXumU3O— Trey (@trey242402) May 28, 2020
2 1/2 feet of hail at my mom's place in Kerrville last night pic.twitter.com/SiT2OtACEm— Eggman (@iamzeeeggman) May 28, 2020
