‘Looks like snow:’ Twitter users share videos of hail storm in San Antonio and Kerrville

Severe storms pelted San Antonio and Kerrville with hail

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio, Kerrville, Hail, Weather
Hail photos taken around San Antonio on May 27, 2020
Hail photos taken around San Antonio on May 27, 2020 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Hail the size of golf balls pelted parts of Kerrville and San Antonio Wednesday night as severe storms moved through the area.

In some areas the hail was so heavy it looked like snow, some Twitter users noted.

Photos: Hail pelts San Antonio as severe storms pass through city

See tweets from the storms below:

