‘Looks like snow:’ Twitter users share videos of hail storm in San Antonio and Kerrville

Published: May 28, 2020, 8:53 am

SAN ANTONIO – Hail the size of golf balls pelted parts of Kerrville and San Antonio Wednesday night as severe storms moved through the area.

In some areas the hail was so heavy it looked like snow, some Twitter users noted.

Photos: Hail pelts San Antonio as severe storms pass through city

See tweets from the storms below:

That’s a lot of hail in Kerrville! pic.twitter.com/52yIszCm9k — Connie Swann (@Chilindrina) May 28, 2020

Got it too. On Blanco just north of airport pic.twitter.com/SI0HigxSwo — Katherine Kuehler Walters, Ph.D. (@KatinSATX) May 28, 2020

@NWSSanAntonio kerrville hail no big but looks like snow all over Kerr pic.twitter.com/OgnbXumU3O — Trey (@trey242402) May 28, 2020