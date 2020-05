Photos: Hail pelts San Antonio as severe storms pass through city

Large hail taken by viewer Erik

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers around San Antonio sent hail photos as severe storms passed through on Wednesday night.

The hail was as big as golf balls or eggs, the photos showed.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 10 p.m.

