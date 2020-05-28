Follow storms in the area with the KSAT Storm Chaser

Published: May 27, 2020, 8:12 pm Updated: May 27, 2020, 8:23 pm

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s Note: KSAT will take this page live when there are severe storms in the area.

Follow Meteorologist Justin Horne on the KSAT Storm Chaser as he follows the storms in our area.

WEDNESDAY’S UPDATES HERE: Chance for severe storms Wednesday evening

Download the KSAT 12 Weather app on your smartphone for the latest weather updates.

Click to download on iPhone OR click to download on an Android phone.

Continued Weather Coverage

Stick with KSAT 12 News, your Weather Authority for the latest weather updates.

Remember, 'Turn Around, Don't Drown': Tips for staying safe while driving in the rain

Read more: CPS Energy offers power outage tips

-------------------------------------------------------