Chance for severe storms Wednesday evening

SAN ANTONIO – Parts of Central and South Texas, including Bexar County, are under a severe thunderstorm watch Wednesday until midnight.

Scattered Hill Country storms are moving southward and have the potential to be severe this evening. Some storms could make it near Bexar County as early as about 8 p.m. The primary threats are pockets of straight line winds and large hail.

The threat diminishes for places south or west of Bexar County.

Download the KSAT Weather Authority app for Apple or Android and allow notifications for updates, including livestreams from KSAT meteorologists.