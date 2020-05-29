Santikos Mayan Palace reopens with $2 movie tickets, margaritas and snack specials

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos Mayan Palace has reopened and is offering $2 movies all weekend in addition to deals on snacks and margaritas.

The $2 ticket offer is valid May 29 through May 31 for films like “The Conjuring," “Wonder Woman,” “The Wretched,” “Shrek,” and more, according to a press release.

Large drinks and large popcorn will be available for $5 each and frozen margaritas will also be available for $5.

Visit Santikos.com for the full movie line-up and to purchase tickets.

Santikos loyalty members receive 2 free tickets per week through the end of June and all military personnel will receive a free ticket through May 31 when they present proof of service.

