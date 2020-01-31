Santikos opening new ‘state-of-the-art’ theater in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos just announced plans to open a new theater on the North Side.

The new location of the “state-of-the-art theater and entertainment center” will be at Bulverde Road and Loop 1604, according to a press release.

“The announcement of an 11th location is extremely exciting for us,” Santikos Enterprises CEO Tim Handren said in the release.

Santikos hasn’t released the name of the new location but the building is expected to be 50,000 square feet with 10-12 auditoriums, an arcade and a “well-stocked bar.”

The theater at Bulverde and 1604 is expected to open in “late 2021,” according to a spokesperson with Santikos.

Santikos announces new theater on far northwest side of San Antonio

Santikos puts 100% of the company’s profits back into the community through the San Antonio Area Foundation.

“We believe this location will only expand our ability to make a positive community impact and solidify our presence in this city and surrounding counties," Handren said. “John Santikos’ vision was to have his businesses grow and continue operating for the benefit of the community.”

Santikos announced the opening of its 10th theater in November. It will be housed in the Boerne Stage Crossing Shopping Center and is expected to open in 2021.

SA’s newest dine-in movie theater Flix Brewhouse announces opening date, deals

Santikos Galaxy Theater on San Antonio’s Northeast Side reopened on Nov. 22 after an extensive remodel.

“Our continual goal is not just to create space for families and friends to come together for an unmatched experience. The goal is to carry on John Santikos’ legacy and make an impact in our community,” said Handren.