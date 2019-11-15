Santikos announces new theater on far northwest side of San Antonio

Locally based Santikos Entertainment will open its 10th theater in the San Antonio area.

The movie theater chain said construction on the new theater will begin soon near Intestate 10 and Boerne Stage Road.

It will be housed in the Boerne Stage Crossing Shopping Center, a news release states, and it is set to open in 2021.

Santikos Galaxy Theater to reopen after extensive remodeling

The theater will include 10-12 auditoriums “with a few of those showcasing our premier large format AVX version,” Andrew Brooks, executive director of marketing and sales, said.

Brooks added a “high-energy bar” and arcade will be among features at the theater.

“We are thrilled to make this announcement of expansion in our community,” Santikos Enterprises CEO Tim Handren said in a news release.

An 11th movie theater was teased in the release, and its location is scheduled to be announced “very soon.”

The best movies on Disney+ you have to watch

The announcement comes after the entertainment group pushed back its reopening of the Galaxy Theater on the Northeast Side to Nov. 22. It was originally set to open Friday.

The theater, located at 2938 NE Loop 410, was rebranded as the Rialto BrewHaus in 2003 but closed in July. It was gutted to reflect its original space-themed look.

The Galaxy Theater originally opened in 1979.