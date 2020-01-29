SA’s newest dine-in movie theater Flix Brewhouse announces opening date, deals

SAN ANTONIO – Flix Brewhouse has set an opening date for its first dine-in movie theater and microbrewery in the San Antonio market.

The theater is scheduled to open Feb. 12 near the Shops at Dove Creek at Loop 1604 and Potranco Road, the Round Rock-based company said in a news release.

Tickets are now on sale at flixbrewhouse.com, but as of Wednesday afternoon, “Birds of Prey” is the only movie with tickets available for purchase.

From opening day until Feb. 16, the theater will offer several deals, including $1 popcorn and $1 Pepsi drinks on each of those days.

On opening day, tickets will be priced at $5.25.

On Feb. 13 -- known as Galentine’s Day -- the theater will offer half-priced bottles of wine and a free glass of champagne during a showing of “Steel Magnolias.” Tickets for this showing will go on sale in February.

There is also a promotion offering a free pint of beer through March 1.

“We are excited for San Antonians to experience the new Flix Brewhouse with half-price tickets during our opening day plus more special offers than we’ve ever done before,” Greg Johnson, director of sales and marketing, said in a news release.

This is the first San Antonio location for the company that has theaters in El Paso; Frisco; Round Rock; Albuquerque, N.M.; Carmel, Indiana; Chandler, Arizona; Des Moines, Iowa; and Madison, Wisconsin. A theater in Oklahoma City is coming soon.