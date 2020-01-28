San Antonio movie theater adds Big Red and barbacoa to concession menu

SAN ANTONIO – Barbacoa and Big Red is already the perfect combination, but one South Side movie theater is adding flicks to the mix.

City Base Entertainment on Monday introduced its newest offering: two barbacoa tacos and a large Big Red for $10.

The beloved meal can be purchased at the theater’s concession stand.

It’s unclear how long the offerings will last, but the entertainment complex says it is a “special #deal happening now.”

The theater and arcade also said it’s the only one in San Antonio to sell the “classic" Big Red.

It’s located at 2653 SE Military Drive.