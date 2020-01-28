San Antonio movie theater adds Big Red and barbacoa to concession menu
The Sunday staple will fetch $10
SAN ANTONIO – Barbacoa and Big Red is already the perfect combination, but one South Side movie theater is adding flicks to the mix.
City Base Entertainment on Monday introduced its newest offering: two barbacoa tacos and a large Big Red for $10.
The beloved meal can be purchased at the theater’s concession stand.
Major taco festival with $2 tacos returns to San Antonio
It’s unclear how long the offerings will last, but the entertainment complex says it is a “special #deal happening now.”
The theater and arcade also said it’s the only one in San Antonio to sell the “classic" Big Red.
It’s located at 2653 SE Military Drive.
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.