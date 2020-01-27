Major taco festival with $2 tacos returns to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A festival celebrating all things taco is returning to San Antonio for its third year and early bird tickets are officially on sale.

Taco Fest: Music Y Mas is a family-friendly festival with tacos from ​more than 40 restaurants, taquerias and food trucks.

Each vendor will have at least one $2 taco option and will compete in a variety of categories to see who takes home bragging rights for the best taco.

Taco Fest is changing locations this year and will take place from noon to 11 p.m. at The University of Texas San Antonio Downtown Campus at 501 West Cesar E. Chavez Blvd.

“San Antonio understands that tacos are more than just food,” said Taco Fest programmer Jim Mendiola. “They’re a way of life. The culmination of taco mastery, music and culture that exists at Taco Fest is truly something special, and we are thrilled to bring the third annual event to the heart of downtown at UTSA.”

More than 20 bands will perform on stages, however, the lineup has yet to be announced.

Early-bird general admission and VIP tickets are on sale now, starting at $15 a piece and there are a limited number of both. Children age 10 and younger get in free.

The VIP experience includes a dedicated cantina with a lounge, an elevated view of the stage, dedicated restrooms, two drink tickets, specialty cocktails and more. Full ticketing information can be found here.

The current list of confirmed taco joints participating in the festival are:

Taco Fest: Music Y Mas is a rain or shine event and all ticket sales are final.

