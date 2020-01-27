San Antonio Zoo is hiring, more than 100 jobs available

SAN ANTONIO – If you love animals, you’re going to love this — the San Antonio Zoo is looking to fill more than 100 current job openings including part-time and full-time positions.

Departments looking to expand their teams include culinary, merchandise, guest experience, education and ride operations, according to a news release.

There will be two hiring days to fill the positions and anyone whose interested should dress to impress and be ready for an on-site interview.

Job seekers can go from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday to the San Antonio Zoo’s Education Center at 3903 N. St. Mary’s Street for the job fair.

Open positions on the San Antonio Zoo website currently include animal care specialists, a graphic designer and more.

Join the San Antonio Zoo herd and help continue the zoo’s mission of animal care, conservation and education.

Herd hopefuls can pre-apply online here.