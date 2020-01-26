San Antonio Zoo promotion allows couples to eat among animals on Valentine’s Day

SAN ANTONIO – Love birds looking for a unique Valentine’s Day experience this year can dine among animals at the San Antonio Zoo.

The zoo is hosting its “Wild at Heart” event that features a four-course meal, a glass of wine and a front-row seat to the Africa Live exhibit.

Two “zoo-nique” experiences, at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., will take place on Valentine’s Day.

Reservations can be made at either time for standard seating, which costs $90 a person.

Tables for VIP seating, which are directly next to the hippo-viewing window, have sold out at $125 a person.

The four-course meal includes a salad, the choice of fried calamari or stuffed mushrooms, the choice of veal osso bucco with four-cheese ravioli or seared barramundi with roasted sweet potatoes, and a dessert. A glass of wine will also be served.

“Enjoy all this while our animal care specialists chat about our hippos, Uma and Timothy, and serves them their favorite meals,” the zoo states online.

Guests must be 21 years old or older.