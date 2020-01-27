Map: 60 stores that sold the most winning lottery tickets in San Antonio area in 2019

SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to hitting the jackpot, some stores are luckier than others.

Texas Lottery data obtained by KSAT through public information requests showed which stores in the San Antonio area sold the most winning tickets where the prize was worth more than $599 in 2019.

Leading the way is the Potranco Food Mart located at 10775 Potranco Road. In 2019, the convenience store sold 48 winning tickets over $599. The Potranco store sold 11 more tickets than the second luckiest store, the Mobil Mart at 9068 FM 78 in Converse.

The list spans the area, including stores in Floresville, New Braunfels and Seguin.

Some of last year’s most notable winnings came from stores that didn’t crack the list, however.

In December, a San Antonio resident claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off purchased at Walmart at 510 Kitty Hawk Road.

Although the Walmart didn’t make the list, an H-E-B on the same street sold 21 winning tickets.

Another resident last year also won $1 million from a ticket purchased at Circle K at 2151 SW 36th Street. That store also didn’t make the list, the data showed.

Most of San Antonio’s biggest lottery winners chose to stay anonymous last year.

The Texas Lottery, a government-operated agency, generates billions of dollars in revenue for the Lone Star State. In Fiscal Year 2018, the commission had a record transfer of $1.432 billion to the Foundation School Fund.

