Santikos to open select movie theaters this weekend in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Santikos is set to open three select theater locations this weekend after Texas’ Stay-at-Home order expires Thursday.

Santikos Entertainment CEO Tim Handren confirmed to KSAT that the Palladium, Casablanca and Cibolo locations will all reopen Saturday and operate at a 25 percent capacity as ordered by Gov. Greg Abbott.

Handren outlined how theaters will operate during the first phase of the state’s reopening plan.

Every employee will wear personal protective equipment, including masks.

There will be three showtimes a day per auditorium to help better clean the facilities after each showing. Movie showtimes will be posted on the Santikos website Thursday.

Handren said they will also adhere to all social distancing guidelines in auditoriums and restrooms, and there will be changes to the concessions and food handling operations.

Moviegoers will be separated by at least six feet and seated in every other row, allowing guests to take off a face covering or mask.

Handren added that the company had been working on a game plan to reopen in the safest manner and came to this decision Wednesday morning.

He said it was an employee-driven effort and had employees felt uncomfortable with the process, they would not have decided to reopen.

“Taking care of employees is our number one priority, and in turn taking care of our guests,” Handren said. “Those employees are excited.”

San Antonio-based Santikos operates nine theaters in the area. They hope to reopen more if the first phase of Abbott’s reopening plan goes well.

Other theater chains have announced they will not reopen immediately.

EVO Entertainment is the only other chain with a theater in the area that has decided to immediately reopen. Click here for a full list.