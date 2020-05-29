Sidney Lanier High School seniors celebrate graduation with car parade
The parade was held to acknowledge and celebrate all that the students have achieved
Sidney Lanier High School seniors held a unique graduation celebration in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seniors lined up car by car instead of side-by-side on the stage to celebrate together as a graduating class.
It’s not your typical graduation ceremony. Instead, a parade was held to acknowledge and celebrate all that the students have achieved.
Watch more about the celebration in the video player above.
