Local News

Sidney Lanier High School seniors celebrate graduation with car parade

The parade was held to acknowledge and celebrate all that the students have achieved

Sidney Lanier High School seniors held a unique graduation celebration in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seniors lined up car by car instead of side-by-side on the stage to celebrate together as a graduating class.

It’s not your typical graduation ceremony. Instead, a parade was held to acknowledge and celebrate all that the students have achieved.

