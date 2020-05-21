San Antonio woman turns 107, community celebrates with car parade

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman turned 107 years old and the community turned out to celebrate in a big way.

The family and friends of Gertha Murphy didn’t let social distancing get in the way of letting their birthday girl know she was loved.

Murphy had a massive parade pass by her home on the city’s Northeast Side on Wednesday, with more than 100 cars turning up to wish her happy birthday.

“With COVID-19 being such a time when family is not able to celebrate, we thought it would be an awesome opportunity to celebrate a wonderful woman in the community,” Murphy’s cousin Tanya Anderson said. “Gertha Murphy is just that, at 107-years-old.”

Her family, friends and members of her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha threw her the large celebration.

Photo Courtesy: LaNell Taylor (KSAT)

Anderson said Murphy is still very cognitive and very much enjoyed the parade.

“She is very cognitive, very with it,” Anderson said. “She just stopped driving last year.”

The San Antonio Fire Department, San Antonio Police Department and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also showed their support in the parade.

“She was very excited and knows exactly what’s going on,” Anderson said. “She was waving like Miss America and enjoying it all.”

After the last car drove by, Murphy thanked everyone from her door saying, “I love you all from the depths of my heart. Thank you very much.”

The family says Murphy is the oldest alumna of St. Philips College, graduating in 1936. She has three children and more than a dozen grandchildren.