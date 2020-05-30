Plexiglas kits to be distributed for small businesses in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – Plexiglas kits will be distributed to small businesses within Bexar County to assist the businesses in reopening safely after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials said the kits will be made available to businesses who have pre-registered before the event and will need the confirmation email.

The kits will be distributed in the front parking lot of the Freeman Coliseum at 3201 E. Houston St. in San Antonio from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, county officials said.

Additional distribution sites will be made available to each precinct listed below from the county:

Monday, June 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Precinct 4, Freeman Coliseum (front parking lot) at 3201 E. Houston St., San Antonio, Texas 78219

Wednesday, June 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Precinct 2, Constables Office (in the front parking lot) at 7723 Guilbeau Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78250

Thursday, June 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Precinct 3, Castle Hills City Hall at 209 Lemonwood Drive, Castle Hills, Texas 78213

Saturday, June 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Precinct 1, Satellite Office (side parking lot) at 3505 Pleasanton Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78221

Small businesses in the unincorporated areas of the county and suburban cities can register for additional essential items on the county’s Small Business and Entrepreneurship Department’s webpage, county officials said.