Texas Restaurant Relief Fund expands to support vandalized restaurants

Protests have erupted all over the country in response to George Floyd’s death and police brutality, and many bars and restaurants and Texas have been vandalized in the wake of protesting.

The Texas Restaurant Relief Fund was created to help restaurants and bars stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Texas Restaurant Association announced that funds will also be going to independent businesses who have suffered due to the protests and riots.

The relief fund was created in late March, and since then, the fund has raised and distributed $2.23 million in grants of up to $5,000 to more than 400 restaurants in Texas.

Texas restaurant owners can apply for assistance here.

If you’d like to donate to the Texas Restaurant Relief Fund, you can text TRRF to 31996.

