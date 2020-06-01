Virtual Campfires: Girl Scouts offering virtual camps

SAN ANTONIO – Summer is upon us and the kiddos will need to keep busy whether that’s virtually or through other activities.

The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas has plenty of options for your children through their summer camp options.

Even though Texas has allowed for summer camps to physically continue, the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas wanted to make sure they provided all options for campers.

It’s why the group is providing virtual summer camps for all girls entering kindergarten to 12th grade in the community, with components of a traditional summer camp experience to families in the comfort and safety of their homes.

“Our job is to be here for girls,” Flor Salas, with the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, said. “Whether there is COVID-19 or not, our job is to continue developing our girls.”

Participants will receive a virtual camp activity pack delivered to their home prior to the first day of each session. Each activity pack will have grade-appropriate program supplies for all activities for that week.

Campers will have access to 5-plus hours of live interactive virtual activities like online flag ceremonies, lunchtime table talks, virtual campfires and theme-specific live activities.

“When this happened we thought what else can we do to provide that summer experience to girls,” Salas said. “We do have an award-winning curriculum. We wanted to make sure those girls got those skills otherwise if they didn’t come to summer camp.”

If you would rather have your child attend summer camp, the organization has limited spots still available for its away camp and day camp, which Salas says will be following social distancing guidelines.

Here’s more information about those camp openings:

Virtual Camp: All girls from kindergarten to 12th grade are invited.

Open sessions:

Week 2: Virtual Play, Make, Create | June 22-26

Week 3: Virtual Holiday Party | June 29-July 3

Week 4: Virtual Nature Unleashed | July 6-10

Resident Camp: All girls grades 6-12 are invited. Sessions are held at Camp La Jita, a beautiful 236-acre camp situated along the Sabinal River near Utopia. Girls will develop independence while under the supervision of specially trained camp staff who help girls plan activities to create a unique camp experience.

Open session:

Week 6: Archaeology Adventure | July 19-24

Day Camp: Free in-person camp for all girls entering kindergarten in August 2020.

Camp includes: breakfast, lunch, snacks, and before and after care. Roundtrip bus transportation is available from both of the Girl Scout office locations.

Open sessions:

Week 4: Ultimate DIY | July 13-17

Week 5: Who Rules the World? GIRLS! | July 20-24

Week 6: Tropical Paradise | July 27-31

Week 7: Under the Sea | August 3-7

For more information on how to sign up for any of these camps, you can visit the Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas website: https://www.girlscouts-swtx.org