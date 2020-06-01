WATCH: What’s open?, where to get freebies, and learn about apple snails

SAN ANTONIO – What’s open? What’s not? It’s hard to figure out where we can go, but the KSAT Kids page has it all figured out for you. We will continue you to update you all summer long to make sure you don’t miss out on any fun.

The latest openings announced were the McNay Art Museum and Schlitterbahn, but unfortunately, Morgan’s Wonderland will remain closed for the rest of the year.

This week’s episode also wants to remind you of some freebies you can get.

Taco Cabana has free lunch for kids all summer long at all Texas locations.

Krispy Kreme all week is giving out free donuts at participating locations.

We can’t forget about our critter alert for this week, and we tell you all about apple snails and why you should report one if you see it.

