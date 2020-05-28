McNay Art Museum to reopen to public on June 26; Selena exhibit will be extended

SAN ANTONIO – The McNay Art Museum and its grounds will reopen for the summer with new rules.

The museum announced Thursday that it will reopen to members on June 24 and to the general public on June 26, and will operate under regular hours.

According to a news release, masks will be required for all staff and visitors who are 2 years and older. The museum will be limited to a 25% capacity to fall in line with Gov. Greg Abbott’s guidelines.

The museum will increase sanitation for high-touch points, add hand sanitizing stations and install plexiglass safety barriers at the front desk and store. Contactless online ticketing will be available at mcnayart.org/tickets.

Social distancing will be encouraged in galleries and throughout the museum, the release states.

Because the museum was closed throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the McNay will extend exhibitions, including the Selena Forever/Siempre Selena. Here are the extensions:

Special events and programming have been extended through July 31. Under Abbott’s reopening orders, interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas and interactive games, must remain closed at museums.

Abbott allowed museums to open with the capacity limit on April 27.