Morgan’s Wonderland will remain closed through 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland, the San Antonio theme park designed to bring together people with and without special needs, will remain closed through 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

“Arriving at this conclusion has been truly heart-wrenching,” said Gordon Hartman, founder of The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation that helped create the park. “For example, many of our guests who come from all over the world are medically-fragile and can’t risk potential exposure to the coronavirus.”

The closure also extends to Morgan’s Inspiration Island splash park. The Morgan’s Wonderland sports complex “is being considered for limited use with final details coming soon,” according to the news release.

The economic impact of the closure, which has been in place since March 14, is estimated to be roughly $1.3 million.

The park was supposed to celebrate its 10th anniversary this year. Instead, the staff is looking for creative ideas to continue engaging the community, according to the news release.

Anyone interested in supporting Morgan’s Wonderland, a nonprofit park, can visit www.MorgansWonderland.com for more information.

Morgan’s Wonderland offers more than 25 attractions including wheelchair-accessible rides, playgrounds and gardens for the enjoyment of guests young and older, according to the news release. This past year, TripAdvisor inducted Morgan’s Wonderland into its Certificate of Excellence Hall of Fame.