Dozens of San Antonio seniors receive box fans through Project Cool program

SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures continue to heat up, Project Cool is in full effect to help seniors in the community stay cool this summer with free fans.

Dozens of seniors received 20-inch box fans on Friday. The program's goal is to provide 5,000 fans as a low-cost and low-energy way to keep seniors cool without increasing their electricity bill.

Project Cool is organized through the City of San Antonio and various nonprofits, like Catholic Charities.

The program is always in need of box fan donations. They can be dropped off at Catholic Charities at 202 West French Place between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.