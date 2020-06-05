SAPD: Woman detained after stabbing father in abdomen

SAN ANTONIO – A 22-year-old woman off her medication was detained by police after she stabbed her father late Thursday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred just before midnight in the 8700 block of Wellesley Manor Drive, not far Huebner and Babcock Roads.

According to police, the woman was off her medication when, for some unknown reason, she stabbed her father in the abdomen.

Police said the father, a man in his 60s, was taken to University Hospital in serious condition. His name was not released.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both answered the call.

Police did not say what, if any, charges are expected to be filed.