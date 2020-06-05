Southwest, Judson ISD taking part in virtual career fair for teachers next Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – An Austin-based leadership institute is hosting a virtual career fair for aspiring teachers next week.

The career fair held by The Holdsworth Center is taking place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10.

Job candidates will have an opportunity to meet virtually with district representatives and explore hundreds of teaching positions across all grades and subject areas, including the arts, athletics and special education, a press release said.

The career fair is a come-and-go event and candidates can choose to stay as long as they would like.

The press release said collectively, the 13 districts involved with the career fair employ around 62,000 faculty and staff and serve more than 460,000 students.

Participating in the career fair from San Antonio include Southwest and Judson Independent School District, along with Aldine, Spring, Klein, and Lamar CISD from Houston.

Although completely virtual, event participation is limited and registration is required to attend. Click here to register and learn more.