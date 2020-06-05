Spurs host outdoor watch party Friday to relive 2005 NBA championship

SAN ANTONIO – The AT&T Center may have sat empty for weeks, but around this time in 2005, it was rumbling with excitement as the San Antonio Spurs approached the NBA Finals, ultimately winning a third title.

To celebrate the 2005 NBA Finals, the Spurs will host an outdoor watch party in the Bud Light Courtyard on Friday and will reshow Game 7, in which the Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 81-74.

Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased in groups of two to six through the Official Spurs Mobile App. Each party will be seated inside an assigned area, so attendees are asked to bring their own collapsable chairs.

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the game will show at 7:30 p.m.

Each person in attendance will be required to wear a mask when not in their seating areas, and they will go through a wellness check upon entrance, according to a news release.

Fans will receive a free Rudy Gay bobblehead, courtesy of H-E-B. Other festivities include trivia, selfies stations and food specials.

Free parking will be available in Lot 2 of the AT&T Center. For more information, click here.