You can score a free cookie at the grand opening of the Texas Cookie Shop this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – A new family-owned bakery is officially opening in San Antonio this weekend. Its specialty? Gourmet cookies!

The Texas Cookie Shop is holding its grand opening ceremony at 12 p.m., Saturday, June 6. The bakery will also offer orders for pickup, curbside and delivery.

The first 50 customers who attend the grand opening will receive one free cookie, according to bakery owners. Customers who purchase one half-dozen or more cookies will also receive two free cookies.

Cookies at the Texas Cookie Shop. (Texas Cookie Shop)

The bakery will be abiding by social distancing and health guidelines, according to owners. When able, the shop will open for those who wish to “dine in.”

The Texas Cookie Shop offers many scrumptious flavors, including cookies 'n' cream, German chocolate cake, Mexican hot chocolate, dulce de leche and classics, such as chocolate chip, among others.

The cookies 'n' cream cookies at the Texas Cookie Shop. (Texas Cookie Shop)

“People are burned out with the stress of COVID-19, and we could all use a little cheer right now. My favorite part about getting ready to launch has been taking cookies to friends and neighbors to sample and to see the smile that spreads across their faces,” said owner Jared Sorensen in a statement.

To learn more about the bakery, click here.

RELATED: Yum! DoubleTree reveals its official chocolate chip cookie recipe